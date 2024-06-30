Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 335,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.