Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 344 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.