Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,413 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $830,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 70,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $830,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $192,797,701.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,777,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,326,495.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,553,654 shares of company stock valued at $683,603,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.11 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

