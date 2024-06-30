Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

