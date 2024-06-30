Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 247,024 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,024 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

