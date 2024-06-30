Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

