Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 379,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.