Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.24

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as high as $17.49. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 157,449 shares.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.