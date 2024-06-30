PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

