Peter B. Silverman Sells 10,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.