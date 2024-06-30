Peter B. Silverman Sells 10,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Merus Price Performance
Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
