Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,045 shares.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.
About Petropavlovsk
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
