PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Declares $0.37 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PSH opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.80.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
