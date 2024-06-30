Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

