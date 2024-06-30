Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Playtika by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

