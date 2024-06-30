PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 603.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 86.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,256 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

