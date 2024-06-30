PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,113 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 660,865 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

