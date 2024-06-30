PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $19,626,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

