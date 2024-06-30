PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $348,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

