PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

