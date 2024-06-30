PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

