PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

