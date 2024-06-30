PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

PolyPid Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.59. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

