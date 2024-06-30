PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

