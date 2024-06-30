Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.81

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.81, with a volume of 2991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
