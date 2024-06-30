Private Ocean LLC Acquires 297,225 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,225 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $125,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

