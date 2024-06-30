Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,366 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

