Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 268,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

