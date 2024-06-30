Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

