Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,056 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

