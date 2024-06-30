Private Ocean LLC Has $48.34 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $48,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,939,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

