Private Ocean LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

