Private Ocean LLC Purchases 22,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 352.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after buying an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.