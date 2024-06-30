Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.95 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

