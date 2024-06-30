Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.55 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

