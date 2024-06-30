Private Ocean LLC Sells 17,705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

