Private Ocean LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 475.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

