Private Ocean LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

