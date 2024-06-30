ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.