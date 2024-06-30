ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:OILK)

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

