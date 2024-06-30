ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4491 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

