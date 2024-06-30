ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.53% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UXI opened at $31.99 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

