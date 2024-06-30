ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.48

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 654613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

