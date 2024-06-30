Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.