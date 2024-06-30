Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,148,987. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

