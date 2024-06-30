Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) fell 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,025,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,263,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
