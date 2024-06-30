Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) fell 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,025,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,263,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 20.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

About Quantum Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

