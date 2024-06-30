Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.47. Radware shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 274,646 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RDWR

Radware Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.