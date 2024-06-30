Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
