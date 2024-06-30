Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

