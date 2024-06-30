Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.13 and last traded at $52.31. 1,419,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,347,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

