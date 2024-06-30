Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

