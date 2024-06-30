Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $247.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.90. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

